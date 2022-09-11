Bengal: BSF jawan critically injured in accident, airlifted

A BSF jawan was critically injured in an accident in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, following which he was airlifted to Kolkata for better treatment, an official of the paramilitary force said here on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) constable Shabir Ahmed Wani of the 141st battalion sustained critical injuries due to the overturning of a tractor in Jalangi area of Murshidabad on Saturday night, he said.

''The jawan was first referred to Behrampur Hospital, but as his condition was serious, it was advised to shift him to Kolkata for better treatment. A requisition was placed for an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and he was airlifted from Krishnanagar in neighbouring Nadia district. The jawan was admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and his condition is stable,'' he said.

An IAF statement said that an Mi-17 V5 helicopter airlifted the jawan from Krishnanagar to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late on Saturday night. A medical team was onboard the chopper and the injured patient was handed over to another medical team at Dumdum airport, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)