Fire breaks out in Indore building; none hurt

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Indore Development Authority's (IDA) building situated on Racecourse Road on Sunday night, police said.

No casualties are reported, an official said, adding that details are awaited.

MG road police station in charge Kamlesh Sharma told PTI the blaze erupted at the New India Assurance Company's office on the fourth floor of the IDA building around 7.30 PM. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are going on, Sharma said.

