Fire breaks out in Indore building; none hurt

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Indore Development Authority's (IDA) building situated on Racecourse Road on Sunday night, police said.

No casualties are reported, an official said.

A Tukoganj police station official said the blaze erupted at around 7:30 PM at the fourth floor of the multi-storey IDA building where the regional office of the Oriental Insurance Company is located. MG road police station in charge Kamlesh Sharma had earlier told PTI that the fire had broken out at the office of the New India Assurance Company in the IDA building. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations were going on, Sharma had said.

