DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct. 27

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

**FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Foro Económico organised by El Norte de Castilla – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT - Welcoming remarks by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at 7th ECB Annual Research Conference in Frankfurt, Germany - 1200 GMT TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 ** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul in fireside chat and Q&A session with Paola Sabbione (Barclays) at Barclays Global Financial Conference – 1345 GMT. FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB Andrea Enria at Supervision Innovators Conference "Technology and banking supervision connected" organised by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany – 0730 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 ** FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB board member Andrea Enria at Supervision Innovators Conference "Technology and banking supervision connected" organised by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at Money Market Contact Group meeting (MMCG) in Frankfurt, Germany - 1100 GMT

FRANKFURT - Member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank Elizabeth McCaul delivers on "The impact of suptech on European banking supervision" at Supervision Innovators Conference "Technology and banking supervision connected" organised by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany – 1200 GMT DUBLIN - Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery and Irish Congress of Trade Union President Sheila Nunan speak at conference – 0900 GMT DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce event – 1700 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 ** FRANKFURT - Panel participation by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul in OMFIF-SPI symposium on developments in international standards for sustainable finance – 0930 GMT. LISBON - Keynote speech by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos on "Euro area current policy challenges" at annual International Conference 2022 "The Future of the EU Financial System in a New Geo-Economic Context" organised by the Research Centre on Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Sector (CIRSF) in Lisbon, Portugal – 0915 GMT FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 DUBLIN - ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at annual Dublin Economics Workshop conference (to Sep. 17). SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 WEXFORD, Ireland - Philip Lane, ECB chief economist, speaks at Dublin Economics Workshop. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 ** MADRID - Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the annual meeting Consejos Consultivos organised by Banco Sabadell in Madrid - 0900 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Panel participation by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at the Single Resolution Board Annual Conference in Brussels - 0945 GMT

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 WATERLOO, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech at University of Waterloo Arts Distinguished Lecture in Economics on Pandemic macroeconomics: What we’ve learned, and what may lie ahead - 1945 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for September. - 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary policy report will be published – 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21). WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson will discuss inflation, rising interest rates and the international situation at the Western Sweden Chamber of Commerce. – 0700 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will open the seminar Fastighet och finans and will discuss the monetary policy decision and what the Riksbank is doing to control inflation at Business Arena Stockholm 2022. – 1130 GMT.

** LONDON – The Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. ZURICH – The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT – The General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. OSLO – The Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of monetary policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for regional network Innlandet - 0800 GMT. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 KRISTIANSAND, Norway - Norway Central Bank Deputy governor Oystein Borsum and director of monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen will give a lecture for the Regional Network South - 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Future of the U.S. Economy," in London, England – 1015 GMT. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on July 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the London School of Economics, in London, England – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 CLEVELAND - The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland co-hosts hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022". Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates. (To Sept. 30) STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 TOKYO – The Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 ** ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in Atlanta at "Techology-Enabled Disruption" conference organized by Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond. - 1545 GMT

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes opening remarks at 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas - 1310 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

** CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated Q&A with Illinois Chamber of Commerce. - 1700 GMT HALIFAX, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will deliver a speech at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Nova Scotia. - 1600 GMT

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28)

