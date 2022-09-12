Left Menu

Indian stocks start fresh week in green; August inflation data in focus

Indian stocks extended their gains for the third straight session and started the fresh week in the green on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 09:55 IST
Indian stocks start fresh week in green; August inflation data in focus
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stocks extended their gains for the third straight session and started the fresh week in the green on Monday. Prior to last Thursday, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - fell for two sessions on the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes in the US to fight inflation as indicated by the US Federal Reserve.

At 9.25 am, Sensex traded at 59,983.29 points, up 190.15 points or 0.32 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,895.80 points, up 62.45 points or 0.35 per cent. "The most important bullish factor that has caused and is sustaining India's market outperformance is the strong growth recovery underway in India now," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

For fresh cues, all eyes will be on retail inflation data for August, which will be released by the National Statistical Office this evening at 5.30 pm. India's retail inflation fell to 6.71 per cent in July, the lowest level in five months, helped by an easing in food and oil prices, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

However, retail inflation has been over the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the seventh consecutive month in a row. Retail inflation was at 7.01 per cent in June. Analysts expect India's retail inflation in August likely to remain elevated mainly on account of a rise in various food prices.

"Investors will be looking ahead to the macro-economic data- Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) to be out later in the day. However, there may be some cautiousness as another data from RBI showed that its headline foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 7.9 billion to USD 553.11 billion in the week ended September 2," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities. The reserves are at their lowest since October 9, 2020, primarily due to interventions by the central bank in keeping the rupee exchange rates stable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022