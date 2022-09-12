Serco CEO Rupert Soames to step down in December

British outsourcing company Serco Group Plc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames will step down from the role and board by the end of December and will be succeeded by Mark Irwin, the chief of the firm's UK & Europe division.

