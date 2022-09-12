Serving with a Purpose: SVB India Donates Ambulance for People in Need

Aiming to help underprivileged and physically challenged people during medical emergencies Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) SVB India, the global delivery center of SVB, financial partner of the innovation economy, and parent of Silicon Valley Bank, has partnered with The Association of People with Disability (APD) to help improve timely access to medical care for people with disabilities during emergencies. SVB India’s support includes the donation of an ambulance to APD. The announcement was made today at APD’s Jeevan Bhima Nagar Community Center. Continuing SVB’s social impact initiatives, Premil Dennison, Managing Director & Country Head, SVB India visited the community center to meet with the beneficiaries and inaugurate the operation of the ambulance. The ambulance is equipped with air conditioning, a basic life support system, an oxygen delivery system, an autoloader stretcher trolley, and a doctor’s seat. During the visit, he emphasized the importance of contributing to the community to help make the lives of marginalized populations a little less difficult. He said, “Our small efforts can make a huge difference in the lives of people in need. Medical emergency is one of the areas where in time doctor’s intervention can save someone’s life. With the donation of an ambulance to APD, we intend to help the community we live in.” Previously, as a part of SVB’s COVID-19 relief efforts in India, the global delivery center donated 4000 endurance kits to the Bengaluru Traffic Police Department, and PPE kits with nutrition bars to KSRTC hospital worth INR 28 lakhs. APD is a non-profit organization based out of Bengaluru which works extensively to reach and rehabilitate People with Disability (PwD) from economically marginalised and deprived communities. Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Senthil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of APD, said, “We want to expand our resources to be able to help people with disabilities. The ambulance will ensure immediate initial monitoring and treatment of the patient at our centers. Spinal Cord Injury patients are prone to having secondary issues and, in this situation, getting them to the nearest medical facility is usually very imperative and should be immediate. With the help of this ambulance these patients will be able to get medical attention in a short span of time. We sincerely thank SVB for extending this much-needed support.” This being a collective effort of SVB, Jayashree Naik, Head of India Security Office and a member of SVB India’s leadership team also marked her presence at the center. About SVB India SVB India is the global delivery center for SVB, the financial partner of the innovation economy and parent of Silicon Valley Bank. SVB India develops products and provides services in finance, banking operations, and technology for SVB, and employs more than 900 employees. SVB’s businesses - Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities - together offer the services that dynamic and fast-growing clients require as they grow. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com/careers About The Association of People with Disability (APD) APD is a pioneering non-profit organization, established in 1959 by the Late MS. N. S. Hema. APD has impacted over 6 lakh People with Disability from underprivileged communities from remote, rural, and poor socioeconomic backgrounds. Various programs by APD cover 18 out of 21 disabilities stated in the RPWD Act 2016. With a diverse and inclusive team of over 230 members (45% Women and 30% PwD’s), APD reaches out to over 60,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries, annually. APD is managed by a professional team of developmental and technical experts overseen by an eminent Board of Governors and Trustees. The Association maintains the highest standards of governance, has been acknowledged by multiple donors and is accredited by independent agencies like the TISS, Credibility Alliance, RCI, and NIPMAN Foundation. To learn more, please visit www.apd-india.org.

