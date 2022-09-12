NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,909 cr for FY22
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 13:49 IST
NTPC has paid a final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders.
The final dividend is 30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, an NTPC statement said.
With this, the total dividend paid for 2021-22 is Rs 6,787.67 crore, which is 42 per cent of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.
