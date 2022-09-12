Sensex jumps 388 points; Reliance, Infosys, TCS soar

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 388 points higher in the afternoon session on Monday led by strong buying support in heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and TCS. The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 388.38 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 60,181.52 points at 1.20 pm against its previous session's close at 59,793.14 points.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 59,912.29 points and went past the 60,000-point mark in the morning trade. The Sensex soared to a high of 60,259.72 points. The Sensex is trading in the positive for the second consecutive session. The index had gained 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent on Friday, the previous trading session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 115.80 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 17,949.15 points against its previous session's close at 17,833.35 points. The Nifty had gained 34.60 points or 0.19 per cent on Friday. The Nifty started the day in the positive at 17,890.85 points and rose to a high of 17,971.50 points in the intra-day.

Strong buying support in the index heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and TCS led the rally on the stock exchanges. Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.30 per cent higher at Rs 2601.90. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared 1.11 per cent to Rs 3253.

There was good buying support in IT stocks. Tech Mahindra jumped 2.57 per cent to Rs 1155.50. Infosys rose 2 per cent to Rs 1542.06. Wipro rose 1.37 per cent to Rs 422.90. Axis Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex gainers.

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HDFC, Asian Paints Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

