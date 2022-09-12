Left Menu

Nissan extends suspension of Russia factory for three months

Japanese automaker Nissan will extend its suspension of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, for three months until late December, it said on Monday. "Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:16 IST
Nissan extends suspension of Russia factory for three months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese automaker Nissan will extend its suspension of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, for three months until late December, it said on Monday.

"Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take actions as needed," a Nissan spokesperson said. The plant, which was idled in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was originally set to resume in late September.

Russia describes its action in Ukraine a "special military operation". The Nissan plant suspension was extended because of continuing difficulties obtaining parts from Europe and Japan, the Nikkei daily paper reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022