Rouble gains vs dollar, Russian stocks climb as non-residents return

The Russian rouble reversed early losses to strengthen against the dollar on Monday as the Moscow Exchange resumed its early morning FX session for the first time since late February and non-resident "friendly" investors returned to stocks trading.

Russia's largest bourse is gradually widening its offering, seeking to return some sense of normalcy to Russian financial markets after severe disruptions in February and March as Western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine began to bite. Russian stocks strengthened as non-residents from what Russia deems friendly countries - those which have not hit Moscow with sanctions - were allowed to resume some trading for the first time since shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

"Most likely, this will have a neutral effect on the Russian market, since a significant part of the securities is still banned for non-residents," BCS Global Markets said in a note. By 0857 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.6% to 1,282.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.3% higher at 2,457.7 points.

The rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 60.33 but had lost 0.6% to trade at 61.32 versus the euro. Promsvyazbank analysts said there were no drivers on the FX market and that they expected the rouble to continue trading within a 60 to 61 target range against the greenback on Monday.

Market players are also keeping an eye on the finance ministry's planned restart of weekly auctions of its OFZ treasury bonds later in September to test the market's appetite with limited volumes on offer. Russia suspended borrowing through OFZ bonds, which it uses to plug budget holes, in February, weeks before it started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Currency markets opened at 0350 GMT. The Moscow Exchange is also set to bring back the evening session on its stock market, which will run until 2050 GMT.

