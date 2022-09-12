Business Briefs

Alternative investment platform Grip on Monday said it will facilitate leasing of assets worth USD 3 million for automated public bike sharing startup Chartered Bike over a period of 2-3 months, through its wealth creation platform.

In addition to this, Grip will also help the company scale better, and have more users for a sustainable mode of last-mile commute, it said in a statement.

The first company to provide asset leasing services to Chartered Bike, Grip said it plans to help the latter reduce capex and focus on enhancing its network.

With over 4,500 bikes deployed in the country, Chartered Bike plans to add five cities every quarter in their operations.

**** Adani Group ties up with Prisma AI *Adani Group has partnered with Prisma AI to enhance customer experience at its Ahmedabad airport.

Currently, the service has been deployed at the departure area of the domestic terminal (T1) of the airport, covering both departure areas and pre-security areas, a statement said.

The technology is being implemented on all the other six airports by the group, and it will be available soon for usage at these facilities, it said.

*** Hero electric partners with Readily Mobility *Hero Electric said it has partnered with EV after-sales solutions provider Readily Mobility, to provide round-the-clock servicing for its B2B partners.

The services include, doorstep/hub based periodic and preventive maintenance, roadside assistance, insurance (sales, renewals and claims) and other ancillary services across India, Hero Electric said in a release.

Fleet owners need regular service checkups for their bikes as they are more prone to damage due to extensive usage of the units.

The e-bikes uptime will be enhanced by regular service check-ups and spare part availability facilitated by Readily Mobility, it stated.

**** Mensa Brands to buy ‘MYFITNESS’ * Mensa Brands on Monday announced to acquire peanut butter brand ‘MYFITNESS’ for an undisclosed amount.

MYFITNESS’ product line-up comprises flavoured peanut butter, crispy peanut butter, and high-protein bars and Mensa aims to convert it into a Rs 1,000 crore brand in the next 3-4 years, said a joint statement.

With a rise in consumer awareness and people moving towards a more healthy lifestyle, the brand has had a high-growth trajectory.

Peanut butter alone is a Rs 600 crore market, growing with over 30 per cent CAGR, replacing sugary spreads and jams.

