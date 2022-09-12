Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, three injured as SUV hits truck in Ganpati idol immersion procession

Two persons were killed and three injured on Monday after a sports utility vehicle rammed into a trailer truck that was part of a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.The accident took place at 1am in Sector 10 and the deceased have been identified as Neeraj Verma 37 and Rama Shankar 31, the Bhilai Nagar police station official said.A speeding SUV crashed into the truck that was carrying the idol.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 12-09-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:57 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two dead, three injured as SUV hits truck in Ganpati idol immersion procession
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and three injured on Monday after a sports utility vehicle rammed into a trailer truck that was part of a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The accident took place at 1am in Sector 10 and the deceased have been identified as Neeraj Verma (37) and Rama Shankar (31), the Bhilai Nagar police station official said.

''A speeding SUV crashed into the truck that was carrying the idol. Two persons who were part of the procession died and three were injured. SUV driver Rajnish Jaiswal (49) was arrested,'' he said.

Jaiswal has been charged with causing death by negligence and other offences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022