Chhattisgarh: Two dead, three injured as SUV hits truck in Ganpati idol immersion procession

Two persons were killed and three injured on Monday after a sports utility vehicle rammed into a trailer truck that was part of a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The accident took place at 1am in Sector 10 and the deceased have been identified as Neeraj Verma (37) and Rama Shankar (31), the Bhilai Nagar police station official said.

''A speeding SUV crashed into the truck that was carrying the idol. Two persons who were part of the procession died and three were injured. SUV driver Rajnish Jaiswal (49) was arrested,'' he said.

Jaiswal has been charged with causing death by negligence and other offences, he added.

