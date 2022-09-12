Business Briefs

Left Menu

GMR Aviation Academy has formed a strategic alliance with Aptech Aviation Academy to offer a programme in airport management and customer services, the company said on Monday.

Students joining this programme will have to complete training modules from Aptech in their respective centres and after this, they will complete the remaining programme modules from GMR Aviation Academy Campus at Indira Gandhi International Airport, including a one-month internship, GMR said.

This employment-driven programme would create job opportunities for undergraduates in various fields such as airport ground staff, ticketing, passenger service, security, cabin crew, customer service, cargo agent, among others, GMR said.

The Professional in Airport Management & Customer Service programme aims to provide hands-on and in-depth training in all aspects of airport management and customer service right from grooming to operations, according to GMR.

***** Magenta Mobility ties up with Flipkart for operations in Delhi-NCR *Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility has tied up with Flipkart under which it will deploy 400 cargo electric vehicles for the e-commerce company's last-mile transportation in Delhi-NCR, a statement said on Monday.

This deployment is over and above the existing fleet that Magenta operates for Flipkart in Bengaluru, it said.

Flipkart will utilise Magenta's electric cargo fleets, including the newly launched Mahindra Zor Grand and other select OEMs to accelerate EVs' growth in the last-mile logistics, it added.

Pune-based Magenta Mobility operates an electric fleet of over 500 vehicles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, catering to e-commerce, grocery delivery, FMCG, food and pharmaceuticals.

**** Log9 Materials collaborates with Gravton Motors *Advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials has inked a strategic collaboration with Hyderabad-headquartered EV manufacturer Gravton Motors for chagrining technology.

Under the long-term partnership, Gravton will roll out an electric bike, Gravton RapidEV for the last mile-logistics and delivery segment, which will be powered by Log9's InstaCharge battery technology, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

