Left Menu

Sensex closes 322 points higher; Reliance, Tata Steel, TCS jump

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex jumped 322 points on Monday led by strong buying support in heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and TCS.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:15 IST
Sensex closes 322 points higher; Reliance, Tata Steel, TCS jump
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex jumped 322 points on Monday led by strong buying support in heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and TCS. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 321.99 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 60,115.13 points against its previous session's close at 59,793.14 points.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 59,912.29 points and soared past the 60,000-point mark in the morning trade. The Sensex soared to a high of 60,284.55 points in the intra-day. The Sensex is trading in the positive for the second consecutive session. The index had gained 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent on Friday, the previous trading session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange jumped 103.00 points or 0.58 per cent to 17,936.35 points against its previous session's close at 17,833.35 points. The Nifty had gained 34.60 points or 0.19 per cent on Friday. The Nifty started the day in the positive at 17,890.85 points and rose to a high of 17,980.55 points in the intra-day.

Strong buying support in the index heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and TCS led the rally on the stock exchanges. Reliance Industries Limited jumped 1.13 per cent to Rs 2597.60. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared 0.75 per cent to Rs 3241.30.

There was good buying support in IT stocks. Tech Mahindra jumped 2.05 per cent to Rs 1149.65. Infosys rose 1.57 per cent to Rs 1535.60. Wipro rose 1.14 per cent to Rs 421.95. Titan surged 2.39 per cent to Rs 2664.95. Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex gainers.

HDFC slipped 0.43 per cent to Rs 2421. HDFC Bank fell 0.40 per cent to Rs 1492.20. Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022