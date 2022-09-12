Govt holds Virtual Networking Meet for Agri and Food GI products with Qatar

In its endeavour to promote export of agricultural products inherent to India, government organized a Virtual Networking Meet for Agri and Food GI products in association with Embassy of India, Doha and IBPC Qatar. More than 80 participants including exports, importers, representatives from IBPC, officials of Indian Embassy and Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) participated.

On the occasion, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador, Embassy of India, Doha, Qatar, addressed the participants on the opportunities in enhancing the India Qatar bilateral trade. He stated that such trade meets will provide opportunity for B2B interaction to enhance exports.

Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA in his address emphasized on Government of India's focus on promoting GI, organic and natural products. The attributes of Geographical Indication (GI) adds value to the products exported.

These products are sourced directly from farmers and play a pivotal role in linking farmers with the export market. India can offer wide range of products and our exporters are keen to export to Qatar.

This Meet provided a platform for interaction between the India exporters and importers of Qatar on the strength of India in export of agri and food products of Indian origin and distinct attributes.

During interaction, the exporters informed about the potential GI products for exports such as Basmati Rice, Mango, Pomegranates, products of NER and several processed products.

These events are expected to further strengthen the confidence of the Importers in Indian Products to facilitate exports.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under Ministry of Commerce & Industry has contributed significantly in promoting export of agriculture and processed food products with a share of around 50% (USD 24.77 bn) in overall agri exports during 2021-22.

Besides being the leading producer of several agri commodities such as rice, fruits and vegetables, tea etc, India also has a distinct advantage of having registered geographical indication for several agricultural products. Presently, there are more than 400 registered Geographical Indications in India of which around 150 are agricultural and food products GI. More than 100 registered GI products fall under the category of APEDA scheduled products (fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods, animal products and cereals).

APEDA has also taken initiatives to promote new, innovative and GI products and export to new destinations.

(With Inputs from PIB)