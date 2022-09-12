Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derail in Odisha, none hurt

At least four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed in Odisha's Koraput district on Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The incident took place between Jeypore and Chatriput railway stations in the afternoon.

After crossing Jeypore railway station, one sleeper class and three general coaches jumped off the tracks, it said, adding further investigation is underway.

Accident relief trains with officers on board were rushed to the spot for relief and restoration operations, the statement said.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM (infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officers were monitoring the relief operations.

Alternate transport arrangements have been made for the stranded passengers, it added.