Left Menu

Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derail in Odisha, none hurt

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:48 IST
Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derail in Odisha, none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

At least four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed in Odisha's Koraput district on Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The incident took place between Jeypore and Chatriput railway stations in the afternoon.

After crossing Jeypore railway station, one sleeper class and three general coaches jumped off the tracks, it said, adding further investigation is underway.

Accident relief trains with officers on board were rushed to the spot for relief and restoration operations, the statement said.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM (infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officers were monitoring the relief operations.

Alternate transport arrangements have been made for the stranded passengers, it added.

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022