Left Menu

India Launches its First and Asia's Largest Solar Powered ROPAX Ferry Service on the Gulf of Cambay

Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry services between South Gujarat and Saurashtra by sea were temporarily suspended owing to technological and economic concerns. Voyage Symphony, on the other hand, has a capacity of 316 executive passengers, 78 business passengers, 14 VIP lounges, 85 automobiles, 50 bikes, and 30 trucks.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:02 IST
India Launches its First and Asia's Largest Solar Powered ROPAX Ferry Service on the Gulf of Cambay
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 12: DG Sea Connect (https://www.dgferry.com/) has relaunched its much-anticipated Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar on September 7. It is India's first and largest solar-powered Ro-Pax ferry, giving greater convenience to passengers as well as cargo transit between Surat to Saurashtra and vice versa. Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry services between South Gujarat and Saurashtra by sea were temporarily suspended owing to technological and economic concerns. With its restart, the Ro-Pax ferry will transfer passengers and cargo between the two destinations in three hours. The solar-powered Ro-Pax ferry, according to Voyage Express India, will drastically reduce fuel usage, adding to the Central Government's efforts to promote the use of renewable energy. Furthermore, travellers will have the option to travel between Hazira and Ghogha twice a day. The Voyage Express will leave Ghogha at 9 a.m. and from Hazira at 06:30 p.m., while the Voyage Symphony will leave Hazira at 8 a.m. and from Ghogha at 5 p.m. Voyage Express is outfitted with cutting-edge technology to ensure passengers' comfort and freight movement between South Gujarat and Saurashtra. The ferry is fully air-conditioned, with three cafeterias, game zones, and a top deck where one can enjoy the sea's majesty. It can transport 180 executive passengers, 115 business passengers, 80 sleeper class passengers, 22 VIP lounges, and 11 cabins. The ship has a capacity of 70 automobiles, 50 motorcycles, 25 tempos, and 55 trucks. Voyage Symphony, on the other hand, has a capacity of 316 executive passengers, 78 business passengers, 14 VIP lounges, 85 automobiles, 50 bikes, and 30 trucks.

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022