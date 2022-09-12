Left Menu

Retail inflation inches up to 7 pc in Aug on costlier food items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:42 IST
Retail inflation inched up to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July mainly due to higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row.

According to the data, inflation in food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

