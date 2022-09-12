Left Menu

JSW Steel posts 22pc jump in production in August this year

JSW Steel on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in crude steel production in August this year to 16.76 lakh tonne. The private steel major had produced 13.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago month.

Long product volume grew by 25 per cent to 3.75 lakh tonne in the month under review as compared to 3.01 lakh tonne in the corresponding month last year.

JSW officials said the average capacity utilisation was lower at 87.4 per cent due to a shortage of iron ore both in Karnataka and Odisha regions.

