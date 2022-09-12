Left Menu

Inflation rises to 7 pc in Aug; remains above RBI's comfort level for 8th month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:30 IST
Inflation rises to 7 pc in Aug; remains above RBI's comfort level for 8th month
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation cut short its three-month declining trend and inched up to 7 percent in August mainly due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 6.71 percent in July and 5.3 percent in August 2021.

The CPI inflation has remained above the RBI's comfort level of 6 percent for the eighth month in a row. The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding on its monetary policy. According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food baskets was 7.62 percent in August, up from 6.69 percent in July and 3.11 percent in August 2021.

The rate of price rise was more than 10 percent in the case of vegetables, spices, footwear, and 'fuel and light' on annual basis.

However, there was a contraction in inflation in eggs and almost flat in protein-rich 'meat and fish during the month.

Inflation had reached a high of 7.79 percent in April before decelerating in the next months to 6.71 percent in July.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure CPI inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on each side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022