MP govt to give film shoot permission within 15 days under Lok Sewa Guarantee scheme

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:34 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to grant permission for film shoots within 15 days of submission of application as part of its Lok Sewa Guarantee scheme, a senior official said on Monday.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the necessary permission can be be taken by filmmakers from respective district collectors, Sheoshankar Shukla, principal secretary, state tourism and cultural department, said.

Madhya Pradesh is fast becoming a centre of attraction for filmmakers due to an abundance of natural beauty and picturesque spots, he said.

