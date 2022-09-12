Left Menu

Gold price rises Rs 37 in national capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:37 IST
Gold price rises Rs 37 in national capital
Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 37 to Rs 51,071 per 10 grams on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,034 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver price also went up by Rs 90 to Rs 56,510 per kg.

In the international market, it was a mixed trend with gold trading marginally higher at USD 1,723 per ounce and silver down at USD 18.81 per ounce.

