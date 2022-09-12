US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as focus shifts to inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors positioned themselves for a crucial inflation reading this week that could determine the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.78 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 32,159.49.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.31 points, or 0.40%, at 4,083.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.63 points, or 0.52%, to 12,174.94 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)