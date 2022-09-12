Left Menu

Queen symbolised continuity and change that ushered UK into contemporary era: Jaishankar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:04 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed profound sorrow on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and said she symbolised the continuity and change that ushered the UK into the contemporary era, in tune with global developments.

Jaishankar said he signed the condolence book at the UK High Commission here to express ''our profound sorrow on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II''.

''She symbolised the continuity and change that ushered her nation into the contemporary era, in tune with global developments,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet along with a picture of him signing the condolence book.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died last Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Her death brought to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

