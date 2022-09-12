Left Menu

At least one person killed, power supply disrupted in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian strikes killed at least one person, injured others and caused further disruption to power and water supplies on Monday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, officials said, as Ukrainian forces made further advances in the region. Ukraine's general staff said its soldiers had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day from fleeing Russian troops as they press their counter-offensive in the northeast of the country.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:08 IST
At least one person killed, power supply disrupted in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian strikes killed at least one person, injured others and caused further disruption to power and water supplies on Monday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, officials said, as Ukrainian forces made further advances in the region.

Ukraine's general staff said its soldiers had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day from fleeing Russian troops as they press their counter-offensive in the northeast of the country. A 37-year-old man died and six people including an 18-year-old girl were injured in the strikes, Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

"Last night's situation is being repeated. Due to the (Russian) strikes... power and water supplies have halted," said the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov. A Reuters correspondent said power had been restored at least in central Kharkiv by late afternoon but said loud explosions could again be heard a few km (miles) away.

Some passengers in a Kharkiv underground station waited outside for the metro to reopen, while others scrolled through their phones or tried to catch taxis or other forms of transport to get home. "We were in the supermarket 'Rost' when we heard two explosions and the light went out," said Yuliia Bezsonova, a Kharkiv resident trying to contact her husband who had been travelling on the metro system.

Moscow denies deliberately striking civilian targets. It has not commented on the reports of strikes on Kharkiv's infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022