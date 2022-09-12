Technical snag in train affects Yellow Line services during morning rush hour

Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time Monday as a ''snag in the signalling system'' of a train affected services on the busy Yellow Line during the morning rush hour.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, Haryana.

Several people were stranded as services remained affected between 7 am and 10 am, with an official saying there was a ''snag in the signalling system'' of a train. Commuters were also seen walking from Sultanpur metro station towards Gurgaon to reach their offices.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation later issued a statement saying, ''Train services between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya stations were affected from the start of revenue services till 10.07 am today due to a technical issue reported in a non-revenue train approaching towards Ghitorni for induction into regular passenger service from Huda City Centre.'' It said no train services were available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya i.e. Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Arjangarh and Guru Dronacharya) during the affected period.

''Centralised announcements were done on frequent intervals at station premises and inside the trains to inform the passengers about the disruption. The issue was resolved at 10:07 AM and thereafter, normal train services were available from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre,'' the statement said.

Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos depicting chaos at and around metro stations. In one of the videos, people were also seen riding a truck to reach their destination.

In another video, a commuter was seen asking for a lift from a plumber who was on a bicycle and pedalled almost 7 km to help him reach office.

''When DMRC services got halted, Rajendra helped me reach office by pedalling almost 7 km without taking a single penny. We are stranger to each other but he didn't think for a second before offering me the pillion seat,'' he wrote.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, normal services resumed on the Yellow line a little after 10 am.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted around 7 am to alert the commuters about the service disruptions. ''Yellow Line Update: Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted. About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a ''delay in services'' between Ghitorni and Sultanpur stations.

