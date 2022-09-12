Left Menu

Technical snag in train affects Yellow Line services during morning rush hour

The issue was resolved at 1007 AM and thereafter, normal train services were available from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre, the statement said.Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos depicting chaos at and around metro stations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:20 IST
Technical snag in train affects Yellow Line services during morning rush hour
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time Monday as a ''snag in the signalling system'' of a train affected services on the busy Yellow Line during the morning rush hour.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, Haryana.

Several people were stranded as services remained affected between 7 am and 10 am, with an official saying there was a ''snag in the signalling system'' of a train. Commuters were also seen walking from Sultanpur metro station towards Gurgaon to reach their offices.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation later issued a statement saying, ''Train services between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya stations were affected from the start of revenue services till 10.07 am today due to a technical issue reported in a non-revenue train approaching towards Ghitorni for induction into regular passenger service from Huda City Centre.'' It said no train services were available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya i.e. Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Arjangarh and Guru Dronacharya) during the affected period.

''Centralised announcements were done on frequent intervals at station premises and inside the trains to inform the passengers about the disruption. The issue was resolved at 10:07 AM and thereafter, normal train services were available from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre,'' the statement said.

Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos depicting chaos at and around metro stations. In one of the videos, people were also seen riding a truck to reach their destination.

In another video, a commuter was seen asking for a lift from a plumber who was on a bicycle and pedalled almost 7 km to help him reach office.

''When DMRC services got halted, Rajendra helped me reach office by pedalling almost 7 km without taking a single penny. We are stranger to each other but he didn't think for a second before offering me the pillion seat,'' he wrote.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, normal services resumed on the Yellow line a little after 10 am.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted around 7 am to alert the commuters about the service disruptions. ''Yellow Line Update: Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted. About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a ''delay in services'' between Ghitorni and Sultanpur stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022