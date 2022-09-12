Government organises virtual meet for agriculture, food GI products * To promote the export of agricultural products inherent to India, the government has organised a virtual meet for agriculture and food GI products, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

More than 80 participants, including exports, importers, representatives from IBPC, officials of Indian Embassy and Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) participated.

M Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, in his address, emphasised on the government's focus in promoting Geographical Indication (GI), These products are sourced directly from the farmers and play a pivotal role in linking farmers with the export market. India can offer wide range of products and our exporters are keen to export to Qatar, it added.

*** Blue Energy launches LNG long haul truck * Blue Energy Motors on Monday said it has launched the country's first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)-powered truck.

The company's 5528 truck generates 280hp of power and is compatible with CNG, LNG, and bio-methane.

The company stated that the truck comes with a fuel tank of 1,000 litres enabling it to cover up to 1,400 kilometres in a single fill.

It has installed capacity to produce 10,000 trucks per annum at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra, which can be augmented further as the ecosystem matures and demand ramps up, it added.

''It is designed not only as an environmentally viable solution but will also be delivering to the business needs of customers. With near zero tail pipe emissions, our truck will help reduce CO2 up to 30 per cent, compared to conventional solutions available in the market,'' Blue Energy Motors CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka stated.

The company's 5528 truck uses engines developed by FPT Industrial, a part of Iveco Group.

*** Kia India tops dealer satisfaction survey * Automaker Kia India on Monday said it has retained top position in the Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022 with 871 points.

The annual survey was conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of automobile retail in India, in association with Premon Asia, a consumer-insight-led consulting and advisory firm based out of Singapore.

The automaker had topped the survey in 2020 and 2021 as well.

''We consider our dealer associates an intrinsic part of our growth journey in India. They are our brand ambassadors in the real sense as customers' brand interaction begins with them,'' Kia India Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar noted.

Kia India intends to grow its touchpoints to 400 across 225 cities by the end of 2022. *** Hindustan Zinc's Pantnagar metal plant becomes Vedanta's 1st 100 pc green power source * Hindustan Zinc on Monday said its Pantnagar metal plant has become the first unit of Vedanta to source 100 per cent green power for running its operations.

The shift to greenpower at this unit will help in reducing carbon emissions.

The company's Pantnagar Metal Plant has entered into a pact with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) to provide green energy using hydropower.

''We are also committed to invest USD 1 billion over the next five years in our climate change initiatives, which will further enhance our ESG value proposition,'' Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra CEO said.

*** Uttam Galva Metallics commissions blast furnace at Wardha Steel Complex in Nagpur * Uttam Galva Metallics has commissioned the blast furnace at Wardha Steel Complex in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The blast furnace, having a capacity of 0.7 million tonnes per annum, will be majorly used to cater the need of metal and pig iron at the nearby steel-making units of Uttam Value Steels Ltd, according to a statement.

This project had commenced in 2015 and was halted due to financial constraints in 2018.

