Become goodwill ambassadors of West Bengal: Minster tells industry captains

West Bengal Industry Minister Shashi Panja on Monday urged corporate leaders to act as ''goodwill ambassadors'' and spread message about the advantages the state has in terms of trade potential.

Panja, while addressing a session here at the East India Summit 2022 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, also said there is a lot of scope for investment in smaller businesses in the state.

''Captains of the industry can become goodwill ambassadors, carrying the message of the advantage Bengal has in terms of industrial potential,'' she said.

The minister also said that during a recent visit to North Bengal, she came to know that there is immense opportunity for investment in the food processing sector in the region.

''I had an interaction with the North Bengal chambers and they are scouting for investors for the food processing industry, including exotic fruits and the orthodox tea variety,'' she stated.

The minister said she has adviced them to prepare a note based on which the state government will ''look at ways of creating interest around it''.

Addressing a similar session with city-based industrialists on September 9, Panja had exhorted the business community to have faith in the state government and tap the investment potential on offer.

Bengal wants large industries as well as employment generation, she had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)