Tidal waves wash away portion of guard wall along Puri-Konark marine drive

Barely three days after Odisha hosted the National Conference on Sustainable Coastal Management, a stretch of the guard wall on Puri-Konark Marine Drive was washed away by the tidal waves amid depression-induced rain, official sources said.

Two electric poles have also been damaged under the impact of the tide, they said.

Puri sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu, who had rushed to the spot, later said part of an area where a eco-retreat camp was conducted by the government recently was found to have suffered erosion.

The powerful high tide was posing a major threat to the marine drive, he said ''The tidal waves eroded sand dunes and ingressed 1,900 metres into Puri-Konark Marine Drive. Steps are being taken to prevent further damage,'' Sahu said adding that officials are working to restore the road using wooden poles and sandbags.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast that the sea condition would remain rough due to the depression created over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

A report from Kalahandi district said that, a 15-ft breach occurred in Indravati Irrigation project’s left canal near Dangripada on Sunday night, leading to inundation of village roads and paddy fields Damages can be assessed after the water will be receded, officials said.

T K Patra, an executive engineer of the canal, water flow to left part from water to the Left canal from Mangalpur barrage has been stopped for now in view of the breach.

