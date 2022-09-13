IMF's Georgieva says staff-level agreement with Argentina to be concluded in coming days

The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that a staff-level agreement with Argentina should be concluded in coming days as the organization conducts a second review of its program there.

In a statement, Georgieva welcomed Argentina's strong commitment to achieve targets for its debt program and said the program "will remain unchanged."

