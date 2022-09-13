Left Menu

IFES and UNDP renew partnership to support electoral assistance globally

UNDP and IFES share the common objective of globally promoting good governance through inclusive, transparent, and credible electoral processes.

13-09-2022
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) have reaffirmed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) their joint commitment to continue their longstanding partnership to support effective electoral assistance around the world. UNDP and IFES share the common objective of globally promoting good governance through inclusive, transparent, and credible electoral processes.

"IFES and UNDP have a long-standing, fruitful partnership in electoral assistance. By extending the MOU, we hope to continue our cooperation and share electoral resources, knowledge, and expertise," said Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support. He further noted that inclusion of people in dialogue and decision making is essential for a democratic society.

"This is the third MoU that IFES has signed with UNDP, the first dating back to November 2000," said Anthony Banbury, President and CEO of IFES. "UNDP and IFES have been good partners, often in difficult places, and we are honored to continue this wonderful collaboration."

As the largest implementor of UN electoral assistance, UNDP is an essential component of UN electoral assistance architecture established by the UN General Assembly and led by the UN-wide focal point for electoral assistance, the Under-Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (UN DPPA). In close cooperation with colleagues at the Electoral Assistance Division (EAD), UNDP currently provides assistance to more than 30 member-states.

UNDP and IFES have cooperated in many contexts and countries and have a long-term, ongoing collaboration on information and resources sharing, both on ACE Electoral Knowledge Network and Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE).

The signing of MoU is happening at the heels of the 20th Anniversary of BRIDGE, celebrated together with partners from International IDEA, Australian Elections Commission, Electoral Assistance Division, IFES and UNDP.

With the extension of the MoU between UNDP and IFES, the two organizations continue this vital collaboration.

