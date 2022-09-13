Left Menu

Fire at electric scooter showroom in India kills eight

Monday's fire broke out in a hotel basement housing the showroom in the southern city of Secunderabad, police said, but it was brought under control and an investigation launched. "There were electric scooters parked where the fire started," city police official Chandana Deepti told Reuters.

Reuters | Secunderabad | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:50 IST
Fire at electric scooter showroom in India kills eight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire at an electric scooter showroom in India killed at least eight people and sent seven more to hospital, police said on Tuesday, at a time of growing concerns about the safety of the vehicles.

A spate of fires this year in electric scooters has alarmed the government, keen to promote their use in its fight on pollution. Early investigations have identified faulty battery cells and modules among the main causes. Monday's fire broke out in a hotel basement housing the showroom in the southern city of Secunderabad, police said, but it was brought under control and an investigation launched.

"There were electric scooters parked where the fire started," city police official Chandana Deepti told Reuters. "We don't know if it started because of overcharging and then spread or whether it started elsewhere. That is still being established."

The identity of the dealer and the make of the scooters being sold was not immediately clear. Police and firefighters used equipment such as cranes to pluck stranded hotel guests from upper floors of the four-story building as smoke billowed out of its windows, media images showed.

"Those staying on the first and second floors were overpowered by smoke and the maximum casualties are from those floors," C.V. Anand, the police chief of the neighboring city of Hyderabad, told Reuter's partner ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the deaths and promised compensation for the casualties in the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022