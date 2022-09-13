Left Menu

Vedanta-Foxconn chooses Gujarat to set up semiconductor plant worth Rs 1.54 lakh cr

To create a robust manufacturing base in India, Vedanta-Foxconn has chosen Gujarat as the destination for their semiconductor plant, Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:37 IST
Vedanta-Foxconn chooses Gujarat to set up semiconductor plant worth Rs 1.54 lakh cr
Photo Courtesy: CMO Gujarat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To create a robust manufacturing base in India, Vedanta-Foxconn has chosen Gujarat as the destination for their semiconductor plant, Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal said. A memorandum of understanding was signed with the state government for setting up the semiconductor plant costing around Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

"History gets made! Happy to announce that the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant will be set up in #Gujarat. Vedanta's landmark investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crores will help make India's #Atmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality," Agarwal said in a series of tweets. This project, which is expected to reduce India's electronic imports besides providing 1 lakh direct skilled jobs, will help the country's manufacturing sector, he said in another tweet.

"My deep gratitude to the Gujarat Govt and the Union IT Minister, who have helped Vedanta tie things up so quickly. India's tech ecosystem will thrive, with every state benefiting via the new electronics manufacturing hubs." India's own Silicon Valley is a step closer now, the Vedanta Chairman tweeted.

"India will fulfil the digital needs of not just her people, but also those from across the seas. The journey from being a Chip Taker to a Chip Maker has officially begun...Jai Hind!," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022