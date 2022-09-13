Eurozone bond yields rise awaiting supply, U.S. inflation

Eurozone bond yields rose on Tuesday as markets digested a flurry of debt issuance and awaited a critical U.S. inflation report. Investors in euro zone debt this week are noting headlines suggesting policymakers will start a debate about unwinding the European Central Bank's 4-trillion-euro balance sheet.

They are also awaiting an emergency energy package the European Union is readying to pull down soaring energy bills that have driven inflation to record highs. On Tuesday, Germany will re-open a two-year bond to raise 5.5 billion euros, while Italy will raise to 7.5 billion euros from the re-opening of three, seven, and 30-year bonds.

Also, the European Union started selling five and 30-year bonds to raise 12 billion euros at syndication to back its COVID-19 recovery fund, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters. By 0749 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 2 basis points (bps) at 1.67%, holding below a peak of 1.79% touched last week.

Two-year yields were up 4 bps at 1.34%, having risen to an 11-year high of 1.43% following the European Central Bank's 75 bp rate hike last week. Before U.S. inflation data is issued later today, supply will be the main driver for markets, said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.

"There is a lot (of supply) to absorb and investors are understandably nervous about buying more bonds after a hawkish ECB meeting and more generally due to elevated rates volatility," Bouvet added. Spanish inflation for August was revised higher, to 10.5% year-on-year from the first estimate of 10.3%, adding upward pressure to bond yields.

Italian bonds outperformed and the 10-year yield was down 5 bps at 3.94%, keeping the closely watched premium over Germany at 227 bps. The major focus of the session will be U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT, which a Reuters poll expects to show prices declined by 0.1% in August compared to July.

It will be watched closely for further clues that U.S. inflation has peaked, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, for which investors are pricing in a 90% chance of another 75 bps rate hike.

