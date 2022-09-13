China stocks close up after Premier Li vows to stabilise growth

China stocks closed up on Tuesday, catching up to global gains following a long holiday weekend, after Premier Li Keqiang vowed China will continue to roll out phased policies to stabilise its COVID-19-ravaged economy.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 0.4% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index went up 0.1%.

** Other Asian markets also rose ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to offer clues to the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path. ** "China will promote the recovery of consumption as the main pulling force and make greater efforts to boost effective investment," state media quoted Premier Li as saying on Monday.

** Consumer staples rose 1.6% and automobiles jumped 1.9%, while banks added 1%. ** Chinese companies that provide outsourced pharmaceutical research or manufacturing services slumped, after U.S. President Joe Biden signed orders to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry.

** Wuxi Biologics Inc tumbled nearly 20% to become the biggest percentage decliner among the constituents of the Hang Seng Index. ** The healthcare sub-index went down 2.2%.

** The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. ** Shares of Chinese semiconductor companies rose as much as 2% before closing higher 0.1%.

** New bank lending in China rose less than expected in August, while broad credit growth slowed, as COVID-19 flare-ups and a deepening property crisis weighed. ** The number of trips taken over China's three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday shrank, with tourism revenue also falling, official data showed.

** "The worsening business activity was mainly due to the tightened COVID control measures," Nomura said in a note, adding that it might prompt more cuts to GDP growth forecasts.

