Left Menu

Sitharaman compares India Inc to 'Hanuman', asks why it is hesitant to invest in manufacturing 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to know from industry what is holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors show confidence in India.Drawing parallel between India Inc and mythological character Hanuman, Sitharaman said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action.This is the time for India We cannot miss the bus, she added.She said the government has brought in production linked incentive scheme, cut tax rates to encourage the domestic industry to invest in manufacturing.No policy can be end in itself..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:20 IST
Sitharaman compares India Inc to 'Hanuman', asks why it is hesitant to invest in manufacturing 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to know from industry what is holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors show confidence in India.

Drawing parallel between India Inc and mythological character 'Hanuman', Sitharaman said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action.

"This is the time for India… We cannot miss the bus," she added.

She said the government has brought in production linked incentive scheme, cut tax rates to encourage the domestic industry to invest in manufacturing.

"No policy can be end in itself.. it keeps evolving as we go on. That applies even to industries that have come in the sunrise sector for which we have given policy support through an incentive.

"I would equally want to know from the Indian industry why is it that they are hesitant (to invest)…. We will do everything to get the industry come and invest here..(but) I want to hear from India Inc what's stopping you?," she said.

Speaking at the Mindmine Summit, the minister said countries and industries abroad think India is the place to be in now and this is reflected in FDI and FPI inflows and confidence among stock market investors.

"Is it like Hanuman ? You don't believe in your own capacity , in your own strength and there got to be someone standing next to you and say you are Hanuman, do it? Who is that person going to tell Hanuman? It can't certainly be the government,'' Sitharaman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022