Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-FX, stocks firm as dollar nurses losses ahead of U.S. inflation data

Emerging market currencies extended gains to a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the dollar nursed losses ahead of data that could show the U.S. inflation is peaking, while stocks hit their highest level this month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:36 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-FX, stocks firm as dollar nurses losses ahead of U.S. inflation data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emerging market currencies extended gains to a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the dollar nursed losses ahead of data that could show that U.S. inflation is peaking, while stocks hit their highest level this month. MSCI's index of EM stocks rose 0.6% to its highest level since Sept. 1, led by a jump in Asian shares as upbeat sentiment prevailed ahead of U.S. CPI numbers due at 1230 GMT that could determine the severity and pace of the Federal Reserve's tightening policy.

The Hungarian forint hovered close to a one-month peak while the South African rand was not far from its two-week high of 17.017. A decline in commodity prices in recent weeks has spurred hopes of a softer U.S. inflation reading in August, hurting the dollar and providing a boost to battered EM stocks and currencies.

"The hope is that (the CPI numbers) will take the pressure off from the Fed to continue with the rate hiking cycle... Focus is on possible relief on the inflation side, and also news about Ukraine's advances that is driving the market," said Jakob Christensen, head of global macro research at Danske Bank. Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.

"But if core inflation surprises on the upside, I think we will see quite a selloff in emerging markets... Overall, beyond the near term, the situation is looking quite challenging for emerging markets." Meanwhile, Chinese shares rose up to 0.4%. China will continue to roll out phased policies to stabilise its economy and implement them as soon as possible, state media cited Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

Elsewhere, the Czech current account posted a deficit of 24.2 billion crowns ($1.00 billion) in July, down from a revised 49.4 billion crown gap in June, central bank data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a deficit of 37.4 billion crowns. Focus is also on current account data from Poland due later in the day. The Polish zloty weakened 0.2% against the euro, while the Czech crown was up 0.1%.

The Turkish lira steadied against the dollar. The country's industrial production expanded 2.4% year-on-year in July, much lower than expectations, data showed. Financial advisory group Lazard has started talks with India, China and Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt, a Sri Lanka government spokesman said, as the crisis-hit island nation seeks an International Monetary Fund bailout.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022