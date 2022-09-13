Precision Agriculture Sector must gain pace for ecological balance: Dr Trilochan Mohapatra Former DG, ICAR

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Precision agriculture and usage of technology in the agriculture sector must gain pace as it would help twin causes of achieving reasonable growth and maintaining ecological balance at the same time, said Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Former Director General, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Crop protection Chemical industry platform ACFI held in New Delhi, Dr Mohapatra said, "To avoid ship to mouth syndrome of 1950-60s, it is paramount to enhance our agriculture production at a faster pace than growth in demand due to continuous rise in population. Usage of technology and precision agriculture practices would help us in enhancing production on one hand and maintaining ecological balance. Amid ever-increasing environmental concern, sustainable practices are the need of the hour and technology will play a key role in it."

Dr Mohapatra also asked the Agrochemical Federation to work for awareness of the farmers to purchase the right and genuine agri inputs with GST bills and also how to use and when to use agrochemicals. Alluding to the topic of Role of Crop Protection Chemicals in Sustainable Agriculture, Dr Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority said, "In India the extent of use of pesticide is too low compared with other developed countries. Our country needs latest molecules with higher effectiveness for sustainable agriculture. To achieve it, the industry and agriculture sectors need to adopt an integrated approach. As it is difficult for anyone to achieve the goal alone, the industry should look to enter into partnerships with like-minded industries to achieve synergies."

Also present on the occasion, Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industry said, "Negative perception about pesticide has been spread wrongly without any logic or scientific base. Jointly, we need to correct the perception." Dr SK Malhotra, Director, DKMA also expressed similar views and maintained agrochemical is a crucial agri inputs for sustainable agriculture in India.

Earlier, setting the tone for the AGM, Dr Kalyan Goswami, DG, ACFI said, "We have reiterated our commitment to society towards promoting the safe and judicious use of crop protection chemicals and working towards the sustainability of Indian Agriculture." ACFI Chairman Parikshit Mundhra reiterated that "ACFI is trying it's best to provide Crop Protection Chemicals at affordable prices and also simultaneously working on spreading awareness amongst farmers for the need to adopt quality products and benefit it may provide. Jago Kisan Jago campaign is one such initiative."

Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) is an industry body representing manufacturers/ importers of technical and formulation of pesticides at PAN India level. ACFI has partnered with many Academic Institutions, Farmer Associations, Associated Government & Non-Government Organizations, etc. We work in the interest of Farmers by educating them about Plant Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) for higher yields and better quality of agricultural produce of various crops, involving the right dose, timely and appropriate application methodology and use of PPEs. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

