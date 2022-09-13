Left Menu

Gadkari asks officials to look for uniform charging system for electric buses

I have asked my officers to look for a solution as there should be one charging system for electric buses of different companies, he said while speaking at the Mindmine Summit.Gadkari emphasised on the need of encouraging people to use mass rapid transport system.We need to discourage people to purchase more cars...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:34 IST
Gadkari asks officials to look for uniform charging system for electric buses
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he has asked officials of his department to look for a uniform charging system for electric buses manufactured by different companies.

Gadkari said that states are facing problems as electric buses of different companies have different charging systems.

''Himachal Pradesh transport minister told me about the problem of different charging systems for electric buses made by different companies. I have asked my officers to look for a solution as there should be one charging system for electric buses of different companies,'' he said while speaking at the Mindmine Summit.

Gadkari emphasised on the need of encouraging people to use mass rapid transport system.

''We need to discourage people to purchase more cars... we need to start air conditioned trolley bus services in metro cities,'' he said.

The minister predicted that the prices of Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be on par with the cost of petrol vehicles in the country within one or two years.

Gadkari said the government's target is to reduce logistic cost to 10 per cent of GDP before the end of 2024 from present logistic cost of 14-16 per cent.

He noted that green hydrogen is the fuel of the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022