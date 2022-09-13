Left Menu

Lupin gets nod for arthritis drug from Canadian health authority

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:44 IST
Lupin gets nod for arthritis drug from Canadian health authority
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said its biosimilar product Rymti, indicated for the treatment of arthritis, has received approval from the Canadian health authority.

The company's product is the biosimilar of reference drug Enbrel (Etanercept).

The product is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis , plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis.

''The approval for Rymti in Canada is a key milestone in our endeavours to improve access to medicines,'' Lupin Biotech President Cyrus Karkaria said in a statement.

It underscores the scientific success of the company's biosimilar programmes and commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, he added.

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022