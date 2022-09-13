Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to sell its cancer medicine in American market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:47 IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to sell Lenalidomide capsules, used in the treatment of various types of cancers, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders.

The drug maker said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation facility at Ahmedabad SEZ.

''We remain focused on providing patients access to affordable medication and USFDA approval of Lenalidomide Capsules, an important oncology therapy product, is yet another step in this endeavour,'' Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel stated.

According to IQVIA MAT July data, Lenalidomide had annual sales of USD 2.86 billion in the US.

The product would be launched in the US market soon, Zydus Lifesciences said.

