Woman dies after being swept away in UP's Saharanpur

A 55-year-old woman died and another was injured after being swept away in a sudden heavy gush of water near the Maa Shakambari Devi temple on the foothills of the Shivalik here on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old woman died and another was injured after being swept away in a sudden heavy gush of water near the Maa Shakambari Devi temple on the foothills of the Shivalik here on Tuesday, police said. Five persons, including the car driver, were caught in the strong current in numerous small rivers in the Shivaliks caused by continuous heavy rain since Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said, ''At around 6.00 am on Tuesday, Saharanpur resident Seema Devi and her three daughters -- Tania, Megha and Riya -- had come to the Maa Shakambari Devi temple. The car was being driven by Ravi." He said that there was a sudden heavy gush of water as the car reached Shankaracharya Ashram and a panicked Seema Devi, her daughters, and the driver jumped out of the car and started running, the police said.

Ravi, Megha, and Tania managed to save themselves, but Seema and Riya were swept away. Some local shopkeepers and villagers pulled Seema and Riya out of the gushing water, Rai said. Seema Devi died on the spot. Riya has been admitted to the primary health centre, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

