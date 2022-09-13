India’s First Self-Storage Brand, Storekar is expanding its reach in Business Storage

New Delhi, Sept. 13, 2022: Storekar.com, the first Indian Self-Storage Brand by Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. is outshining with its business and personal storage services. The storage facility is positioned on the top chart of the self-storage segment accommodating all types of business and household needs of the customers. With its strong footing in the self-storage industry, the company’s goal is to assist businesses and individuals with their emerging issues of space constraints in the most convenient and economical manner.

Be it your business inventory, office furniture, seasonal goods, machinery, equipment, personal household goods or whatever is your storage requirement, Storekar is redefining the relationship between your commercial space and business goods, so you can devote less time managing your business inventory.

Mr. Navneet Agarwal, Director of company says, “Storekar by APML is intended to support Indian businesses in every aspect. Ours is a reliable self-storage brand that the community trusts upon from last 35 years. With the capacity of over 20 Lakh A+ Grade warehousing & storage space sprawling across PAN India and a highly skilled workforce, we can make it possible for businesses to reach their full potential.

He further added, “We provide customized & reliable self-storage solutions for individuals and businesses. Our flexible storage plans cater to anyone anytime: whether you need to store business inventory, household goods or even bulky winter blankets & quilts, we keep it safe for you till the period you desire on the payment of nominal monthly rents.” The company is investing a lot in creating the new infrastructure by installing modern security measures and other risk mitigation systems to attain customers’ contentment. The high-tech storage facilities align closely with the individuals’ requisites. Further, they are planning to cover Rs 1000 Crore Market by providing 360 Degree Self-Storage Solution at their 256+ state-of-the-art storage units offering Pick, Pack to Delivery features.

About Company: Storekar is a dedicated self-storage facility of APML, which offers pioneering relocation & storage solutions and creates the benchmark in the Warehousing and Storage industry. Whether you are moving out of town, renovating your room or house, or even require storage for inventories, Storekar.com has space fully equipped with 24/7 security surveillance, firefighting equipment’s, inventory management, weekly vacuum facility, pest control and CCTV system to satisfy your storage needs. Book your space at www.storekar.com or call at 9 300300300.

