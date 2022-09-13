ThreeBestRated.com names Dr Diva Kant Misra as the best ophthalmologist in Lucknow

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/GPRC): When it comes to professional ratings and reviews, ThreeBestRated.com is considered to be one of the best websites worldwide. A large number of people in India and foreign countries refer to this website when they have to seek professional services. From finding out whether a particular doctor would be reliable or not to checking the credentials of an engineer, ThreeBestRated.com proves to be the best online platform. The website recently named Dr Diva Kant Misra as the best ophthalmologist in Lucknow. Dr Misra serves as the director of SwarnJyoti Eye Hospital in Lucknow.

Talking about this achievement, Dr Diva Kant Misra says, "I have been working as a retina surgeon and ophthalmologist for several years now. I never worked with the goal of being called the best retina surgeon or the most qualified ophthalmologist. The ambition was to provide my patients with the best possible services. Having said that, I am truly humbled to get this recognition from ThreeBestRated.com. This would encourage me to work harder towards creating new innovations in the space of ophthalmology." Over the last several years, Dr Diva Kant Misra has treated countless patients suffering from issues in their retina and other eye-related problems. He is the Director of SwarnJyoti Eye Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where he lends his expertise as a retina surgeon and ophthalmologist. He has received several honorary titles and awards from several Indian institutions of global repute and international platforms as well.

"As the Director of SwarnJyoti Eye Hospital in Lucknow, I have made it a point to update our treatment procedures, facilities, equipment and services regularly. We want to ensure that our patients do not receive any treatment that is outdated or not in sync with the times we live in. The treatment of retinal diseases is very complicated and needs a lot of support and compliance from the patients for successful results. Today, our eye hospital is successful because of the love and support bestowed upon it by our esteemed patients", he says. Dr Diva Kant Misra has received his training in retina Surgery from reputed institutes like Sri Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya in Guwahati, Assam and Stanford University in California, USA. His treatment methods offer a good balance of traditional wisdom and modern techniques. He has been serving the residents of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh by treating various complicated disorders of the Retina like Retinal Detachment, Diabetic Retinopathy, Ocular Trauma, Macular Hole and Retinopathy of Prematurity, among others.

