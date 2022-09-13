Left Menu

Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP's protest march

The police were relentless, while those in the crowd besides me were equally violent.I dont know who started throwing stones at the police, but after two officers went down like nine pins, they started firing water cannons, burst tear gas shells and lathicharged us. The protesters also hurled glass bottles at police personnel, while some of them were seen lifting tree logs to chase security forces away.Several people on both sides were reportedly injured in the melee.I had come here to buy electrical goods for my shop in Serampore without knowing that protests here would become so violent...

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:25 IST
Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP's protest march
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Roads around the 19th century iconic Howrah Station resembled a battleground on Tuesday with brickbats aimed at police personnel flying thick and fast, and drenched protesters hit by water cannons limping to the safety of nearby alleyways and shops.

BJP agitators brought in by special trains for a protest march to the Bengal secretariat turned violent when they found roads leading to the state's seat of power barricaded by riot police.

Dilip Biswas, 34, who had boarded one of the special trains to come to the metropolis from Andal, said, "I never realised the protest march would turn into such a fierce combat... The police were relentless, while those in the crowd besides me were equally violent.

"I don't know who started throwing stones at the police, but after two officers went down like nine pins, they started firing water cannons, burst tear gas shells and lathicharged us." The protesters also hurled glass bottles at police personnel, while some of them were seen lifting tree logs to chase security forces away.

Several people on both sides were reportedly injured in the melee.

"I had come here to buy electrical goods for my shop in Serampore without knowing that protests here would become so violent... My pocket has been picked, my eyes are stinging due to tear gas and I have somehow managed to escape being lathicharged. I want to forget this day and just get back home," said Kaushik Ghosh in a sombre tone.

Meanwhile, a number of BJP leaders, who took part in the rally, were detained by police along with their supporters.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, party leader Agnimitra Paul and hundreds of activists staged a sit-in at Howrah Maidan, after police stopped them from proceeding towards 'Nabanna' (state secretariat).

The saffron camp has been taking out rallies across West Bengal for the past couple of days, asking party workers to assemble outside the secretariat to protest against the TMC regime's alleged corrupt practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022