Nesco's "Rangilo Re" Navratri Garba Festival with performer Parthiv Gohil and team at helm to ensure best navratri experience of INDIA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI/PNN): Nesco Events presents Rangilo Re at Nesco Centre, Goregaon East is a Garba event wherein garba lovers will get the opportunity to dance on the beats of Dandiya and music by supremely talented singer Parthiv Gohil. Navratri, one of the most popular and widely celebrated festival across india is round the corner and Garba lovers can't wait to dance to the foot-tapping beats of dandiya and Garba music.

"Rangilo Re" has to its credit a Big Brand name which is known since the year 2017 for organizing remarkable and memorable Garba event by bringing to the table the joy of dancing on foot tapping beats of Dandiya along with creating a space and atmosphere like nowhere else. "RANGILO RE" has been making consistent and deliberate efforts to keep the essence of Gujarati culture alive among today's audience and to boost the enthusiasm and add on to the fun part, "RANGILO RE organizes theme based Navratri for all of the 9 days with Parthiv Gohil and Team. A different new and unique theme is allotted to each of the 9 days and accordingly the Garba players have a choice to dress and perform garba. This is one of the biggest dance gatherings on Earth and lasts for 9 nights. The sheer combination of costumes, colors, dancing to the beats of drums & traditional music and the festivities is eye-catching.

Young boys and girls dressed in colourful traditional costumes are a treat to watch. People across all age groups dance away the night. The spirit of this festival is to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Devoted to Goddess Shakti, the Navratri festival at garba event "RANGILO RE" is celebrated with gaiety and fervor. The main highlight of the festivity of nine nights is the folk dance 'garba'. Each day of the fiesta at RANGILO RE begins with the performance of aarti. The entire vibe of the festival at the event of RANGILO RE is cheerful and exciting.

Rangilo re is a musical journey of 9 days of the Navratri festival and its myriad offerings and is organized in a way to serve you an unparalleled experience of music and dance delight with around 15000-17000 Garba enthusiasts participating in the event and making it a worthwhile experience. Top notch artists and performers from the music Fraternity nake surw that each and every beat adds to the joy of Garba. RANGILO RE is a garba fest organised in Bombay with an aim of portraying Colorful and breathtaking dance performances and other nuances of Gujarati art culture and literature. The organizers of RANGILO RE also make sure that the Garba lovers have a hassle free Dance experience by organizing the event in Air conditioned (AC) dome to ensure smooth conduct of the event as well as with ample of parking space the participants Don't have to go through un manageable traffic post the event. All in all, RANGILO RE makes sure that the Garba lovers have an unforgettable experience of their beloved festival.

