US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slump after August inflation data
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed a faster-than-expected rise in August consumer prices, cementing bets of a large 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.
At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 306 points, or 0.94%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 50.5 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 199 points, or 1.56%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Reserve
- U.S.
Advertisement