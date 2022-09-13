Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 314; silver jumps Rs 760

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:02 IST
Gold falls Rs 314; silver jumps Rs 760
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price in the national capital declined by Rs 314 to Rs 50,905 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The price of the yellow metal touched Rs 51,219 per 10 grams on Monday.

However, the COMEX spot price of gold was marginally lower at USD 1,723.60 per ounce compared to USD 1,723.70 per ounce on Monday.

Unlike gold, silver price in the national capital jumped Rs 760 to Rs 57,974 per kg. On Monday, the level was Rs 57,214 per kg.

On Tuesday, the Comex spot price of silver was USD 19.80 per ounce compared to USD 19.77 per ounce on Monday.

''Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi fell Rs 314 per 10 grams, pressured by stronger rupee despite firm COMEX gold prices,'' Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022