US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps at open after hot inflation data

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Tuesday after data showed monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, cementing bets of a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.84 points, or 1.16%, at the open to 32,006.50.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 73.29 points, or 1.78%, at 4,037.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 357.60 points, or 2.92%, to 11,908.81 at the opening bell.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

