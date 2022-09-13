US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps at open after hot inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Tuesday after data showed monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, cementing bets of a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.84 points, or 1.16%, at the open to 32,006.50.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 73.29 points, or 1.78%, at 4,037.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 357.60 points, or 2.92%, to 11,908.81 at the opening bell.

